2 Bangladeshis killed in Houthi missile attack at Riyadh airport, 4 in ICU

Two Bangladeshis were killed in an attack by Houthi rebels at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Four other Bangladeshis injured in the attack are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of King Khalid Hospital in Riyadh.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Shama Obaed Islam shared the information while responding to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier, when the Houthis launched an attack, a Bangladeshi was killed. Now, two more have been killed, the state minister said.

Referring to the 14 Bangladeshis who have already died in the Middle East conflict, Shama Obaed said, “We hope this disaster will end and these attacks will stop. It is extremely painful to accept such deaths.”