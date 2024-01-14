Bangladesh supports South Africa's ICJ move against violation by Israel in Gaza

Bangladesh stands in support of South Africa’s application instituting proceedings against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the violation by Israel of its obligations under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide (Genocide Convention) in relation to Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip, a foreign ministry press release said today.

Bangladesh also supports South Africa’s request for the indication provisional measures, which include requests for the suspension of all military operations in and against Gaza and allowing safe, adequate and unimpeded humanitarian aid into all areas of Gaza. The provisional measures requested are both necessary and concrete steps required to end the humanitarian catastrophe that has unfolded in Gaza.

In this context, Bangladesh welcomes the opportunity to file a declaration of intervention in the proceedings in due course.