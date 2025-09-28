BNP, Jamaat rushed to place loyalists in administration: Information Adviser

Mahfuj Alam made these remarks on Sunday at a dialogue titled “Self-censorship and Managing Complaints in the Media: Political and Policy Perspectives” at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital.

The event was organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), with support from the UK Government and The Asia Foundation, where the adviser attended as guest of honour.

Addressing the session, Mahfuj Alam elaborated on the interim government’s stance regarding issues such as the broadcasting policy, journalists’ wage board, and autonomy for BTV (Bangladesh Television) and Bangladesh Betar (radio).

He also expressed his frustration at the lack of cooperation from political parties and civil servants.