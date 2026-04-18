Fuel prices increased by Tk 15 to Tk 20 per litre

Amid the continued impact of rising fuel prices in the global market, the government has set new retail prices for all types of fuel in the country. According to the decision, the new prices will take effect from 12:00 midnight on Saturday.

Under the revised rates, diesel has been set at Tk 115 per litre, octane at Tk 140, petrol at Tk 135, and kerosene at Tk 130.

Compared to the last adjustment made on 1 February, there has been a notable increase in per-litre prices across all fuel types.