Fuel prices increased by Tk 15 to Tk 20 per litre
Amid the continued impact of rising fuel prices in the global market, the government has set new retail prices for all types of fuel in the country. According to the decision, the new prices will take effect from 12:00 midnight on Saturday.
Under the revised rates, diesel has been set at Tk 115 per litre, octane at Tk 140, petrol at Tk 135, and kerosene at Tk 130.
Compared to the last adjustment made on 1 February, there has been a notable increase in per-litre prices across all fuel types.
With the new adjustment, diesel has risen from Tk 100 to Tk 115—an increase of Tk 15 per litre. Kerosene has gone up from Tk 112 to Tk 130, meaning consumers will pay Tk 18 more per litre. Octane has increased from Tk 120 to Tk 140, marking the highest rise of Tk 20 per litre. Petrol has gone up from Tk 116 to Tk 135, an increase of Tk 19 per litre.
As a result, it is expected that transportation costs, agricultural production expenses, and overall consumer costs will come under additional pressure.
In a press release, the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Division said that the price adjustment has been made to align with international market conditions and to stabilise the supply system.