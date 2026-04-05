Traffic congestion on Tejgaon link road due to garment workers’ blockade
Hundreds of garment workers from Nassa Group blocked the road at the Tejgaon Link Road intersection in the Mohakhali and Nabisco areas of the capital at around 10:00 am today, Sunday, demanding payment of wages.
The blockade, which lasted for approximately half an hour, brought traffic on that road to a halt. By around 2:00 pm, the workers had moved in front of their factory.
As a result of the blockade, traffic movement has been suspended on the routes from Tejgaon to Mohakhali towards Uttara, and from Uttara via Mohakhali towards Tejgaon.
However, vehicles continue to move normally on the Mohakhali–Uttara route, although congestion has developed in surrounding areas.
Gulshan Traffic Police have advised commuters to use several alternative routes.
Assistant Commissioner of the Gulshan Traffic Division, Rasel Rana, told Prothom Alo in the afternoon, “After 10:30 am, we persuaded the workers to move away from the main road. They are now in front of the factory.”
Due to the congestion caused by the blockade, authorities have advised pedestrians and commuters to use alternative routes.
Gulshan Traffic Police stated that vehicles can travel between Uttara and Mohakhali using the Elevated Expressway.
In addition, commuters travelling from Uttara, Gulshan, and Banani towards Tejgaon have been advised to use the Mohakhali Flyover.
From Kakoli intersection, commuters can turn left onto Kamal Ataturk Avenue and proceed via Gulshan-2, Notun Bazar, or Gulshan-1 towards Rampura and Hatirjheel. Likewise, travellers from the opposite direction may also use these alternative routes.