PM announces pay rise for Gram Police, govt to pay mobile bills
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday announced a pay rise for Gram Police, lifting their monthly salary from Tk 7,500 to Tk 10,500 and their chiefs’ from Tk 8,000 to Tk 11,000.
The government will also pay monthly mobile phone allowance up to Tk 150 for each member.
The Prime Minister said the new arrangements will take effect from today. He said two additional women Gram Police members would be recruited in every union and their maternity leave would be extended to six months.
The Prime Minister made the announcements at a rally of Gram Police at the National Parade Ground in the capital, marking the historic National Revolution and Solidarity Day.
“At present, a Gram Police member’s monthly salary is Tk 7,500. We have raised it to Tk 10,500. The monthly salary of the Gram Police chief has been raised from Tk 8,000 to Tk 11,000,” the Prime Minister declared.
“The retirement gratuity has been raised from Tk 50,000 to Tk 80,000 for members and from Tk 80,000 to Tk 1 lakh for chiefs,” he announced.
The Prime Minister said a member of Gram Police will get Tk 150 monthly mobile phone allowance to facilitate them communication easier.
Gram Police members will get Tk 500 every week for travelling to police stations instead of Tk 300, he said adding the chiefs will get Taka 600 for this purpose.
Tarique Rahman said the government has taken initiative to raise the financial and professional dignity of Gram Police instead of only changing their designations.
“Those previously were known as ‘Mohalladar’ and ‘Dafadar’ will now be called as Gram Police member and Gram Police chief respectively,” he said.
The Prime Minister said two new women Gram Police members will be recruited in every union to empower women and increase employment. Maternity leave for women Gram Police will be for six months.”
In recognition of the work of Gram Police, he said, a long road in every union will be named after the force.
“Trees will be planted on both sides of the road, and the money from selling them will be distributed among the Gram Police members of that union,” he said.
The Prime Minister also said he would ask the Local Government Ministry to arrange new bicycles for members in every three to three and a half years, instead of every five.
PM’s wife Zubaida Rahman, also vice president of the Ziaur Rahman Foundation, was present on the occasion.