PM announces pay rise for Gram Police, govt to pay mobile bills

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday announced a pay rise for Gram Police, lifting their monthly salary from Tk 7,500 to Tk 10,500 and their chiefs’ from Tk 8,000 to Tk 11,000.

The government will also pay monthly mobile phone allowance up to Tk 150 for each member.

The Prime Minister said the new arrangements will take effect from today. He said two additional women Gram Police members would be recruited in every union and their maternity leave would be extended to six months.