Huge fire devastates over 500 shanties in Rohingya camp

A huge fire overnight swept through a crammed Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar destroying at least 500 ramshackle shelters leaving hundreds of people without homes, officials and aid workers said on Thursday.

They said the fire erupted in predawn hours on the day at Rohingyas makeshift Nayapara camp but reported no casualty while fire officials said it took them some two hours to extinguish the blaze, reports news agency BSS and AFP.

“The blaze burnt into ashes at least 500 structures... we have launched an investigation to ascertain what caused the fire alongside assessing the extent of damage and losses,” Bangladesh government’s relief commissioner Shamsuddoza Nayan told newspersons at the scene.

Fortunately, he said, the blaze claimed no life or left none severely wounded and the affected people were shifted to another place and provided with food and necessary items.