Humayun Azad murder: After 18 years verdict due today

According to the case statement, assailants hacked Humayun Azad leaving him fatally injured on the night of 26 February, 2004 on the way back from Amar Ekushey Book Fair.
The next day, his brother Manjur Kabir filed a case with Ramna Police Station alleging attempted murder. Humayun Azad died in Germany on 12 August while undergoing treatment. The case then turned into a murder case.
After three years of investigation, on 14 January 2007, the investigating officer filed a charge sheet against 5 accused. Mizanur Rahman and Anwar Alam, members of the Shura of Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), are in jail in connection with the case.
The fugitives are Salehin alias Salahuddin and Nur Mohammad while Hafiz Mahmud was killed in a reported gunfight.