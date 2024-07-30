All these deaths saddening for all of us: High Court
The High Court while hearing a writ petition on Tuesday said, “All these deaths are saddening for all of us."
The petition was filed seeking release of the six coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) movement and stopping firing of live bullets at the protestors across the country.
The bench of justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon heard the petition in the morning.
We shall not address emotional issues at the court. We are very ashamed
At the outset of the hearing, prosecutor Anik R Haque highlighted a report on the death of 6-year-old Riya Gope, who sustained bullet injuries at the roof of their home and subsequently died.
At one stage, the court said, “All these deaths are saddening for all of us.”
At this Anik R Haque said, “True. When a person dies, he/she does not belong to any side anymore. A 6-year-old child…”
The court stopped the prosecutor mid-sentence and said, “We shall not address emotional issues at the court. We are very ashamed.”
Later, Anik R Haque presented the legal points of the writ petition.
Senior lawyer Sara Hossain also represented the prosecution while additional attorney general SM Munir, Sheikh Mohammad Morshed and Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury represented the state.
Senior lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Nurul Islam Sujon, Azhar Ullah Bhuiyan and Shah Manjurul Haque also took part in the hearing.
The court fixed tomorrow, Wednesday, as the new date for the hearing.
Two Supreme Court lawyers - Manjur-Al-Matin and Ainunnahar Siddika - filed the writ.