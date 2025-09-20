Bangladesh to make all procurements for natural resource extraction fully transparent: US State Dept

The United States (US) has said the interim government moved to make all procurements for natural resource extraction fully open and transparent, suspending all previous or ongoing direct negotiations led by the prior government.

In its Congressionally-mandated 2025 Fiscal Transparency Report released by the US Department of State on 19 September, the US came up with a number of steps that Bangladesh could take to improve fiscal transparency.

The government specified in law or regulation, and appeared to follow in practice, the criteria and procedures for awarding natural resource extraction contracts and licenses and provided limited information on public procurement contracts.