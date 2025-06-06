Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, will be observed tomorrow across the country with due solemnity and religious fervor.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zilhajj, the final month of the Hijri calendar, commemorating the event that took place around 4,500 years ago when Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) offered to sacrifice his beloved son, Hazrat Ismail (AS), who willingly submitted to his father's will in devotion to Allah.

But the Almighty Allah, in His benign mercy, spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.