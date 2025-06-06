Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow
The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, will be observed tomorrow across the country with due solemnity and religious fervor.
Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zilhajj, the final month of the Hijri calendar, commemorating the event that took place around 4,500 years ago when Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) offered to sacrifice his beloved son, Hazrat Ismail (AS), who willingly submitted to his father's will in devotion to Allah.
But the Almighty Allah, in His benign mercy, spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.
To commemorate this historic event, Muslims across the country will offer prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty Allah.
They will also offer munajat, seeking divine blessings for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, as well as the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, in a message, has greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
In separate messages, political leaders also conveyed their heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity and harmony across the country.
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has extended his greetings and congratulations to the countrymen ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, urging everyone to share the joy of Eid.
The main congregation of the holy Eid-ul-Azha will be held at the Jatiya Eidgah on the High Court premises at 7:30am on 7 June.
In case of inclement weather, the main Jamaat will be shifted to Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8am.
Advisers to the interim government, politicians, diplomats, and people from various walks of life will join the Eid congregation there. Authorities concerned have taken necessary security measures to ensure the safety of devotees.
Like every year, five Eid Jamaats will also be held at Baitul Mukarram mosque. The first Jamaat will take place at 7am, followed by the others at 8am, 9am, 10am, and 10:45am respectively, said an Islamic Foundation release.
The Eid Jamaat at the Jatiya Eidgah will be broadcast live on all television channels.
The schedule of Eid-ul-Azha congregations at major mosques in the capital and across the country will be aired on Bangladesh Television (BTV), Bangladesh Betar, and other TV channels on the eve of Eid.
State-run Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar as well as other TV channels and radio stations, would broadcast special programmes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
On Eid day, improved diets will be served to inmates of government hospitals, prisons, orphanages, safe homes and shelter centres.
The law enforcement agencies, including Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have taken all necessary security measures to ensure smooth celebration of the religious festival in the country, including the capital city Dhaka.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel have been put on the highest alert to ensure overall security across the country for smooth and festive celebrations of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
The government has directed the CNG filling stations to remain open for 24 hours during Eid holidays to facilitate the easy movement of homebound people on highways, an official release said.
In this regard, the Power Division issued a notification saying CNG filling stations must be open round the clock on Eid day, the seven days before the Eid and the five days following the festival.