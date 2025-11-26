Dhaka awaits India's reply on Hasina extradition: Adviser

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain today said Bangladesh expects an answer from India on its latest request seeking the extradition of convicted disposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, though a response is not anticipated within a week of the submission.

“I do not expect that they will answer within a week of Dhaka’s request, but we expect we will get an answer,” he said while speaking to reporters at the foreign ministry here this afternoon.

The Adviser said Dhaka had formally written to New Delhi through the Bangladesh High Commission following the recent verdict of the International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1).