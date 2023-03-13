I got tremendous support from journalists in 64 years of my politics: President Hamid

During his brief speech ahead of the dinner, the head of state reminisced about his illustrious political career where he did all things for the betterment of the haor region.
“In my political life, I didn’t want to get anything for my own; I tried to do everything for the people of haor areas. And even I didn’t want anything from any government for my personal interest,” he mentioned.
He also expressed hope that if every politician has such a mind-set, their respective areas will definitely be developed.
About the prevailing very friendly and good relation with journalists, the president said, “I have always had a good relationship with journalists. I had a very cordial relationship with you, especially when I was Deputy Speaker and finally took over as Speaker as well.”
This is the last dinner with journalists hosted by President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban as President-elect Md. Sahabuddin is scheduled to take oath as the new president on 24 April.
The president arrived at the Durbar Hall venue at 7.30 pm. After his arrival, the whole Durbar Hall area became lively. The journalist-friendly president went around and exchanged pleasantries with everyone.
He also took part in the photo session there ignoring the security protocol. President Hamid went to all the junior-senior journalists and shook hands.
In his greeting speech, the president also informed and invited the media people at his residence in Haor area and Nikunja in Dhaka.
On the occasion, National Press Club president Farida Yasmin, editor of Daily Kalbela Abed Khan, National Press Club general secretary and Daily Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta, editor-in-chief of Ekattor Television Mozammel Haque Babu, former BFUJ president and editor-in chief of TV Today Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, National Press Club former president and Jugantar editor Saiful Alam, Amader Natun Samay editor Naimur Rahman Khan, editor-in-chief of DBC Manjurul Islam, eminent agricultural development and media personality Shaikh Siraj, executive editor of ATN Bangla Zahirul Islam Mamun, chief news editor of Independent Television Ashish Saikat, Bangladesh Parliament Journalists’ Association (BPJA) general secretary Nafiza Daula and Channel i journalist Niladri Shekhar also spoke.
President’s press secretary Md. Joynal Abedin conducted the function where secretaries concerned to Bangabhaban were also present there.
Managing director and chief editor of state-run national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Abul Kalam Azad, United News of Bangladesh (UNB) editor Farid Hossain, Bangla Journal Editor Shahjahan Sarder, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) president Omar Faruque, BFUJ secretary general Deep Azad, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) president Sohel Haider Chowdhury and DUJ general secretary Akter Hossain, among others, attended the dinner.