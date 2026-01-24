Polls may be questioned if election commission fails to act firmly: SHUJAN

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar has questioned the election commission’s ‘leniency’ in the case of many candidates in the 13th parliamentary election and described growing intolerance and violent tendencies in political conduct as alarming.

Badiul Alam Majumdar said the election commission must take firm action immediately, otherwise the election could become questionable.

He made the remarks at a press conference organised by SHUJAN at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday.

SHUJAN organised the press conference titled ‘The 13th parliamentary election and referendum-2026: the role of stakeholders in ensuring a fair election’.

Badiul Alam Majumdar said he had recently held exchanges of views with members of civil society, the media and people from various walks of life across seven divisions and several districts, and that these observations came from those discussions.