Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack at Al-Aqsa mosque

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the violence unleashed against innocent worshippers and civilians at the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem by occupying Israeli forces during prayers on Wednesday morning.
It also expressed deep concerns over the violations of basic civil norms, international human rights laws and international accords by the Israeli forces, according to a press information department (PID) handout released on Thursday evening.
At the same time, Bangladesh urged the international community to take sustained measures to end repeated violence in the occupied territories against international norms.
The release noted, “Bangladesh believes that the freedom of religion must be held as a fundamental human right and the right of practicing religious rituals, particularly in the holy month of Ramadan must be ensured.”
Bangladesh also reiterated its support for inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland and reaffirmed its position in favor of establishing an independent state of Palestine on the basis of a two-state solution.
According to a Reuters report, Israeli police clashed with Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque a second time on Wednesday, witnesses said, hours after the arrest and removal of more than 350 people in a police raid at the compound and despite a US appeal to ease tensions.
The confrontations, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and on the eve of the Jewish Passover holiday, triggered a cross-border exchange of fire in Gaza and stoked fears of further violence.
In the second instance, late at night, police entered the compound and tried to evacuate worshippers, using stun grenades and firing rubber bullets, said staff of the Waqf, the Jordanian-appointed Islamic organisation managing the complex.
Worshippers threw objects at police, witnesses said. The Palestinian Red Crescent said six people were injured.
In a statement, police said dozens of youngsters brought rocks and firecrackers into the mosque and had tried to barricade themselves inside. The Waqf, however, said police entered the mosque before prayers were over.