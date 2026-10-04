Bangladesh condemns Houthi drone attack on Madinah infrastructure
Bangladesh today strongly condemned the Houthi drone attack on the Taibah electricity station in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Madinah, expressing full solidarity with the Kingdom in defending its security and sovereignty.
In a statement, the government described the deliberate targeting of vital civilian infrastructure serving the Prophet’s Mosque as “an unacceptable assault on the sanctity of Islam’s holiest sites”.
The government reaffirmed Bangladesh’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in defending its security and sovereignty.
Bangladesh firmly rejected any act of aggression that harms regional peace and stability, the statement said.