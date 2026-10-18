Chamber court stays order to recover Tk 6.66b in outstanding taxes from Grameen Kalyan

Following a reassessment, the Appellate Division’s Chamber Court has stayed a High Court order to take steps to recover outstanding taxes from Grameen Kalyan for five tax years.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Md Rezaul Haque passed the order on Sunday in response to two separate leave-to-appeal petitions filed by Grameen Kalyan challenging separate High Court judgments.

According to the state, the outstanding tax demand against Grameen Kalyan for the five tax years amounts to Tk 6.66 billion.

The Chamber Court has also fixed 13 December for hearings on the two separate leave-to-appeal petitions filed by Grameen Kalyan against the High Court judgments. The hearings will take place before the regular bench of the Appellate Division.

Grameen Kalyan was founded by Professor Muhammad Yunus, the former chief adviser to the caretaker government, who also served as the organisation’s chairman.