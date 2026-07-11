World Population Day: Total fertility rate rises in Bangladesh

Previously, every 10 mothers in Bangladesh gave birth to a total of 23 children. That number has now risen to 24. While an increase of just one child may seem negligible, it has emerged as a major indicator of heightened pressure and impending risk. Population experts view this shifting scenario with deep concern.

A recent survey reveals that, for the first time in decades, the country’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR)—the average number of children born per woman—has experienced a slight increase.

Compounding this issue, birth control and family planning initiatives have been stagnating for more than a decade. The Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP) is grappling with severe human resource shortages from its central headquarters down to field-level operations. Furthermore, the official supply of contraceptives has collapsed, leaving many couples unable to access reproductive health supplies when needed.

This supply and staffing crisis became particularly acute during the final months of the ousted Awami League administration and has persisted through the tenure of the interim government. To date, these systemic crises remain unresolved. Relevant officials and experts strongly believe that this infrastructure breakdown is the primary driver behind the sudden rise in TFR.