Mental health workshop for journalists held by BJIM-Mindshaper
A mental health awareness workshop for journalists, Living with Reality, was held today, Friday, at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in Dhaka. The event was jointly organised by Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM) and Mindshaper.
The workshop focused in particular on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the psychological trauma faced by journalists following the recent Milestone School plane crash. Clinical and counseling psychologist Rukonuzzaman Rupom from Mindshaper conducted an in-depth session on how to cope with trauma, avoid internalising psychological stress, and find ways to heal.
With the participation of 20 journalists, the nearly four-hour session included exercises aimed at regulating emotions, achieving work-life balance, Q&A session, and understanding various psychological responses. Participants also shared personal experiences related to mental health and trauma with the facilitators.
Sam Jahan, convenor of BJIM, stated, “Mental health awareness is a relatively new concept in Bangladesh. Due to the demanding nature of their work, journalists often remain unaware of such issues. This initiative aims to inform them, raise awareness, and help them learn how to take care of themselves.”
Sazzad Hossain, spokesperson of Mindshaper, said, “Journalists are the mirror of society. When they learn to take care of their mental health, they become the strongest advocates for spreading awareness across the entire society. Mindshaper is proud to be part of such an initiative.”
At the end of the programme, certificates were awarded to participating journalists by BJIM and Mindshaper.