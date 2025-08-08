Mental health workshop for journalists held by BJIM-Mindshaper

​A mental health awareness workshop for journalists, Living with Reality, was held today, Friday, at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in Dhaka. The event was jointly organised by Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM) and Mindshaper.

​​​​The workshop focused in particular on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the psychological trauma faced by journalists following the recent Milestone School plane crash. Clinical and counseling psychologist Rukonuzzaman Rupom from Mindshaper conducted an in-depth session on how to cope with trauma, avoid internalising psychological stress, and find ways to heal.