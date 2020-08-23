I just explained sorrows of expatriates: Rayhan Kabir

After a long and agonising wait, the parents of Bangladeshi expatriate youth Mohammad Rayhan Kabir, who caused a stir in Malaysia by speaking out on a crackdown on undocumented immigrants in an Al Jazeera documentary, finally received their son with tears of joy on Saturday.

After being deported by the Malaysian authorities Rayhan Kabir who served in Malaysian jail for 27 days, finally reached home in Shahi Masjid area of Narayanganj’s Bandar around 5:30am on Saturday.

A very emotional scenario ensued when Rayhan’s mother held her son and burst into tears. She also expressed her gratitude to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina for taking measures to bring him back.