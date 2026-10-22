Another tourist’s body washes ashore, death toll rises to 4

The body of another tourist who went missing after being swept away by tidal waters at Himchhari Beach in Cox’s Bazar has been recovered. The body was found at the Sagar Bilash area of Himchhari around 8:00 am on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Harun, 20, son of Mohammad Kabir of Shershah Jamtala in the Bayezid area of Chattogram city. The death toll from the incident has now risen to four, while one person remains missing.