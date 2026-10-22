Another tourist’s body washes ashore, death toll rises to 4
The body of another tourist who went missing after being swept away by tidal waters at Himchhari Beach in Cox’s Bazar has been recovered. The body was found at the Sagar Bilash area of Himchhari around 8:00 am on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Harun, 20, son of Mohammad Kabir of Shershah Jamtala in the Bayezid area of Chattogram city. The death toll from the incident has now risen to four, while one person remains missing.
Mahbubur Rahman, a beach staff appointed by the district administration, said local people spotted the body this morning near the place where the tourists had drowned. Members of the Fire Service and the Himchhari police outpost subsequently recovered it.
Ramu Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Zillur Rahman said Fire Service divers and lifeguards were searching for the remaining missing tourist.
Three tourists’ bodies were recovered on Wednesday. They were Al Mahibul Ibne Mokarram, also known as Rohan, 23, son of Mokarram Hossain of Diabari in Uttara, Dhaka; Saiful Haque, also known as Jisan, 23, son of Mahbubul Haque of Dakkhinkhan; and Nafisul Haque, 22, son of Nabibur Rahman of Azimpur in Uttara.
According to the upazila administration, police and local residents, two groups of tourists went on Wednesday to explore a sandbar that had emerged between a canal and the sea, crossing the Rezu Khal near the Pychhar Dwip Museum. As the tide began to rise in the afternoon, the water level increased. When the sandbar was eventually submerged, the tourists drowned.
Local people rescued three members of a tourist group from Chattogram alive. They were Rakib Hasan, 19, Mohammad Sani, 20, and Mohammad Akash. Rakib and Sani are residents of the Bayezid area of Chattogram, while Akash is from Noakhali. They are receiving treatment at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.