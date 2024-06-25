Pori Moni gets bail in businessman Nasir’s case

Earlier on 18 April, the court took into account the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI)’s investigation report in the case against actress Pori Moni and her costume designer Junaid Boghdadi Jimmy in this case and summoned them to appear before the court.

Businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud filed the case on 18 July 2022 with the Dhaka court, accusing Pori Moni of assault and attempted murder.

He alleged that on 8 June 2021, Pori Moni and her associates had come to the Boat Club in Savar and used the washroom there. They then came to the main part of the club and were drinking.

When he was leaving the club at around 1:15am, Pori Moni called him (Nasir) and was insisting that he give her a bottle of Blue Label whiskey free of charge. When he refused, Pori Moni swore at him and threw a whiskey glass at him in an attempt to kill. It hit his head and chest, Nasir Uddin Mahmud alleged in the case.