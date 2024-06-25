Pori Moni gets bail in businessman Nasir’s case
A court in Dhaka granted bail to actress Pori Moni in a case filed by businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood over assault, vandalism, threats and murder attempt.
Dhaka chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court’s judge M Saiful Islam passed the order on Tuesday. CJM court additional public prosecutor (PP) Anowarul Kabir confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
PP Anowarul Kabir told Prothom Alo that Pori Moni surrendered before the court on Tuesday and sought bail. The court granted the bail after the hearing.
Earlier on 18 April, the court took into account the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI)’s investigation report in the case against actress Pori Moni and her costume designer Junaid Boghdadi Jimmy in this case and summoned them to appear before the court.
Businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud filed the case on 18 July 2022 with the Dhaka court, accusing Pori Moni of assault and attempted murder.
He alleged that on 8 June 2021, Pori Moni and her associates had come to the Boat Club in Savar and used the washroom there. They then came to the main part of the club and were drinking.
When he was leaving the club at around 1:15am, Pori Moni called him (Nasir) and was insisting that he give her a bottle of Blue Label whiskey free of charge. When he refused, Pori Moni swore at him and threw a whiskey glass at him in an attempt to kill. It hit his head and chest, Nasir Uddin Mahmud alleged in the case.
Police and court sources said the PBI found the allegation of beating businessman Nasir against Junaid to be true. PBI also found the incident of Pori Moni throwing a whiskey glass at Nasir that hit him to be true.
On 14 June 2021 actress Pori Moni filed a case against six persons including businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud for attempting to rape and murder her at the Dhaka Boat Club in Birulia of Savar, outskirts of capital Dhaka.
After investigations, the police submitted a chargesheet to the court against Nasir, Tuhin Siddiquee and Shah Shahidul, on 6 September 2022. Dhaka's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 on 18 May 2022 formed charges against the accused in this case. Hearing of Pori Moni's deposition is underway.
Pori Moni's lawyer Nilanjana Rifat said the recording of witness deposition was underway in this case.
In the meantime, a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act against three persons including Pori Moni is underway at the Dhaka Special Judge Court-10. Depositions are presently being recorded.