UK returnee brings enforced disappearance and torture allegations against Hasina, Mamun, Benazir, others

In addition to Sheikh Hasina and Mamun Khaled, the complainant has also brought allegations against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. He did not disclose all the names of those accused and has also filed complaints against many unidentified individuals.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mashiur Rahman said he was first subjected to enforced disappearance in 2013. He again faced enforced disappearance on 23 February 2015 by members of law enforcement agencies. He alleged that he was subjected to inhumane torture during six months of enforced disappearance.

On 23 August 2015, he was kept in the custody of the Detective Branch (DB) of police. He was later produced before a court and taken on remand, and subsequently sent to prison. After his release, he eventually moved to the United Kingdom, he added.

Mashiur Rahman said he was a victim of state terrorism. Due to the enforced disappearance and torture, he is now unable to walk normally.