Ansar to be deployed for 9 days during February election: Home adviser
Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today, Tuesday said that members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) will be deployed for nine days during the upcoming general election in February.
"The Ansar force will play a responsible role and help ensure that the election is held in a festive and orderly manner," he said.
He made the remarks while briefing reporters after attending a handover ceremony of 31 vehicles to the Ansar, purchased with funds from the Bangladesh Ansar Welfare Trust, at the force's headquarters in Khilgaon this Tuesday morning.
Home Adviser highlights Ansar and VDP's role in ensuring security
Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has lauded the contribution of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) in every sphere of national life, particularly in maintaining security, peace, and order.
"They are performing their duties with professionalism and patriotism, without regard for their personal lives or interests," he said.
The Home Adviser emphasised that it is the moral responsibility of the government to improve their living standards and ensure their overall welfare.
He announced the introduction of a new transport service for the Ansar Bahini, comprising 31 vehicles - including nine cruise carriers, 14 covered vans, four 42-seat buses, two 24-seat minibuses, and two ambulances.
He noted that the new transport service would not only facilitate the movement of Ansar personnel but also provide essential ambulance support. Additionally, it will be available for the personal use of Ansar members.
The Home Adviser also appreciated the Sanjibon Programme, introduced by the Ansar Welfare Trust to uplift the living standards of Ansar members and create employment opportunities.
He expressed hope that the Trust would operate with the highest level of professionalism and efficiency.
Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, along with other senior officials of the force, was present at the event.