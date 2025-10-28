Ansar to be deployed for 9 days during February election: Home adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today, Tuesday said that members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) will be deployed for nine days during the upcoming general election in February.

"The Ansar force will play a responsible role and help ensure that the election is held in a festive and orderly manner," he said.

He made the remarks while briefing reporters after attending a handover ceremony of 31 vehicles to the Ansar, purchased with funds from the Bangladesh Ansar Welfare Trust, at the force's headquarters in Khilgaon this Tuesday morning.