EC didn't consider proposals put forth during dialogues

The election commission (EC) has proposed to make some amendments in the Representation of the People Order (RPO).

Those in charge of the constitutional body has said that they made the final proposal after reviewing various proposals the political parties put forth during the latest dialogues.

But in reality, most of the proposals of the political parties did not get any importance to the election commission.

During the dialogues with the election commission, the political parties put forward various proposals including adding Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (a paper automatically to be printed and deposited inside the transparent ballot box after a voter casts his vote) to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), adding option for “No” vote, increasing and decreasing the electoral expenditure, supervising electoral expenditure, bringing changes in provisions on retired government officials’ taking part in elections and including armed forces in the definition of law enforcement agencies.

But these proposals did not get any importance to the EC when it drew up amendment proposals.