Artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury passes away

Noted artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury has passed away at the age of 85.

He breathed his last at a private hospital at 2:40 pm on Sunday in Dhaka. His son Surojit Roy Chowdhury confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Surojit said his father was first admitted to the hospital on 5 September. A week later, he was taken home. But he was admitted to the hospital on 15 September again as his condition deteriorated.