Bangladesh

Artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury passes away

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Samarjit Roy Chowdhury
Samarjit Roy Chowdhury File photo

Noted artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury has passed away at the age of 85.

He breathed his last at a private hospital at 2:40 pm on Sunday in Dhaka. His son Surojit Roy Chowdhury confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Surojit said his father was first admitted to the hospital on 5 September. A week later, he was taken home. But he was admitted to the hospital on 15 September again as his condition deteriorated.  

He was suffering from a severe fever for the last several days. He breathed his last today, added Surojit.   

Samarjit Roy Chowdhury was born in 1937. He received Ekushy Padak in 2014 for his outstanding contribution to the art.  

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment