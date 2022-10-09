Artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury passes away

<p>Noted artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury has passed away at the age of 85.</p><p>He breathed his last at a private hospital at 2:40 pm on Sunday in Dhaka. His son Surojit Roy Chowdhury confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.</p><p>Surojit said his father was first admitted to the hospital on 5 September. A week later, he was taken home. But he was admitted to the hospital on 15 September again as his condition deteriorated. </p>.<p>He was suffering from a severe fever for the last several days. He breathed his last today, added Surojit. </p><p>Samarjit Roy Chowdhury was born in 1937. He received Ekushy Padak in 2014 for his outstanding contribution to the art. </p>