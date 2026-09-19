How much will salaries of cabinet secretary, principal secretary and senior secretaries increase

The government has issued a gazette notification regarding the new salary and allowances for government officers and employees.

The Finance Division released this notification today, titled ''Job (Salary and Allowances) Order, 2026''.

Alongside other officials and employees, the notification separately specifies the basic salaries for Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Senior Secretaries, and officials of equivalent rank.

In the new pay structure, the initial basic salary for government employees has been increased between 100 per cent to 142 per cent depending on the grade.

Specifically, the basic pay in grades 1 to 11 has been increased by 100 per cent.

The increase percentage for grades 12 to 20 ranges from 115 per cent to 142 per cent.