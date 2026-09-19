How much will salaries of cabinet secretary, principal secretary and senior secretaries increase
The government has issued a gazette notification regarding the new salary and allowances for government officers and employees.
The Finance Division released this notification today, titled ''Job (Salary and Allowances) Order, 2026''.
Alongside other officials and employees, the notification separately specifies the basic salaries for Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Senior Secretaries, and officials of equivalent rank.
In the new pay structure, the initial basic salary for government employees has been increased between 100 per cent to 142 per cent depending on the grade.
Specifically, the basic pay in grades 1 to 11 has been increased by 100 per cent.
The increase percentage for grades 12 to 20 ranges from 115 per cent to 142 per cent.
The notification states that the salary for the positions of Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, and equivalent ranks will be Tk 172,000 taka (this will remain the fixed basic salary).
Previously, their basic salary was Tk 86,000. Moreover, the salary for Senior Secretaries and equivalent positions will be Tk 164,000, which was previously Tk 82,000.
On the other hand, the initial basic salary for Grade-1 has been increased from Tk 78,000 to Tk 156,000; for Grade-2 from Tk 66,000 to Tk 132,000; for Grade-3 from Tk 56,500 to Tk 113,000; and for Grade-4 from Tk 50,000 to Tk 100,000.
Thus, the new pay structure sets salaries across 20 grades. For Grade-5, it has been increased from Tk 43,000 to Tk 86,000; for Grade-6 from Tk 35,500 to Tk 71,000; for Grade-7 from Tk 29,000 to Tk 58,000; for Grade-8 from Tk 23,000 to Tk 46,000; for Grade-9 from Tk 22,000 to Tk 44,000; and for Grade-10 from Tk 16,000 to Tk 32,000.
In Grade-11, the initial basic salary has doubled from Tk 12,500 to Tk 25,000. For Grade-12, it has been increased from Tk 11,300 to Tk 24,300; for Grade-13 from Tk 11,000 to Tk 24,000; for Grade-14 from Tk 10,200 to Tk 23,500; and for Grade-15 from Tk 9,700 to Tk 22,800.
Additionally, for Grade-16, it has been increased from Tk 9,300 to Tk 21,900; for Grade-17 from Tk 9,000 to Tk 21,400; for Grade-18 from Tk 8,800 to Tk 21,000; for Grade-19 from Tk 8,500 to Tk 20,500; and for Grade-20 from Tk 8,250 to Tk 20,000.