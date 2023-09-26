Over 150 organisations apply for registration as poll observers

More than 150 local and foreign non-government organisations have applied to the election commission to register their names as election observers.
The election commission has already issued registrations to 66 local organisations as election observers ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.
As only few local organisations received registrations, the commission again called for applications, setting the deadline on 24 September.
Election commission director (public relations) Md Shariful Alam told Prothom Alo they have received more than 150 applications this time, and the committee tasked with issuing registration will start scrutinising applications next week.
According to sources at the election commission, many organisations that were left out in the previous time also reapplied, and the commission will publish the list of organisations eligible for registration in a public advertisement after completing the verification.
The commission will also give the people time to raise claims or objections in written form against any organisation eligible for registration. If any claim or objection is raised it will be settled through a hearing, followed by finalising registration.
No local organisation can observe any national or local polls without the registration of the election commission.
Earlier this year, the election commission called for applications from organisations seeking to be registered as election observers. As many as 199 organisations applied before the deadline on 2 February, but the commission also received 11 more organisations later.
After scrutinising the applications, the commission declared 68 organisations eligible for registration but revoked the names of two organisations from the list later.
Election commissioner Md Anisur Rahman said recently that the 12th parliamentary election is likely to be held in the first week of next January.