Newly elected MPs to take oath Tuesday

The 13th parliamentary election was held Thursday. The Election Commission issued the gazette of the winning candidates Friday night. T

he Jatiya Sangsad secretariat has already begun preparations to organise the oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected members. The ceremony is usually held at the oath room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Jatiya Sangsad secretariat secretary Kaniz Moula said preparations are being taken for the oath taking ceremony on Tuesday evening (17 February).