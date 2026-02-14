Newly elected MPs to take oath Tuesday
Members elected in the 13th National Parliament election will take oath on 17 February, Tuesday.
Chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin will administer the oath to them that morning.
Multiple sources at the chief adviser’s office of the interim government, the law ministry and the BNP, which is set to form the government, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
The 13th parliamentary election was held Thursday. The Election Commission issued the gazette of the winning candidates Friday night. T
he Jatiya Sangsad secretariat has already begun preparations to organise the oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected members. The ceremony is usually held at the oath room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
Jatiya Sangsad secretariat secretary Kaniz Moula said preparations are being taken for the oath taking ceremony on Tuesday evening (17 February).
Voting to 299 of the 300 seats in the 13th parliamentary election was held on 12 February. The Election Commission announced unofficial results for 297 seats yesterday. The gazette for Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 has not yet been issued due to a High Court directive.
The BNP won 209 of the 297 seats in the election. BNP candidates are also leading in the two constituencies where results remain suspended. BNP allies secured three seats. Jamaat-e-Islami won 68 seats. Other partners in the Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance won nine seats.