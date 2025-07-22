Uttara aircraft crash: Death toll rises to 27, bodies of 20 handed over to families

The death toll in Uttara aircraft crash reaches 27 and 78 more are receiving treatment at different hospitals. A total of 20 bodies have been handed over to the family members.

Md Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, revealed this information to journalists at National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute this morning, Tuesday.

He requested people not to gather in the hospitals and pray for the quick recovery of those injured in plane crash.