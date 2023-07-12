Body of missing fisherman recovered after 38 hours in Kishoreganj

The body of a 50-year-old fisherman, who drowned in a boat capsize in Kishoreganj’s Dhanu river on Monday, has been recovered after two days from Balda Ferry Ghat area of Sadar union under Itna upazila at 9:30 am on Wednesday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Muslim Mia, 50, son of Mandal Mia of Sreepur village in Jamalganj upazila under Sunamganj district.

According to locals, a bulkhead loaded with stones got stuck on the bank of Dhanu river at Balda Ferry Ghat area of Itna on Monday night.