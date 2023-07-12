Body of missing fisherman recovered after 38 hours in Kishoreganj

The body of a 50-year-old fisherman, who drowned in a boat capsize in Kishoreganj’s Dhanu river on Monday, has been recovered after two days from Balda Ferry Ghat area of Sadar union under Itna upazila at 9:30 am on Wednesday, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Muslim Mia, 50, son of Mandal Mia of Sreepur village in Jamalganj upazila under Sunamganj district.
According to locals, a bulkhead loaded with stones got stuck on the bank of Dhanu river at Balda Ferry Ghat area of Itna on Monday night.
Later, while working to release the bulkhead, fisherman Muslim Mia fell into the water and went missing.
On information, Itna Fire Service reached the spot that night and started a rescue operation.
Itna Fire Service Commander Md Nasir Uddin said the body of the missing fisherman was recovered from the Dhanu river after a two-day operation. The body has been handed over to the police.
Mohammad Murshed Zaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Astagram Police Station, confirmed the incident.