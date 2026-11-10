It's not that AL cannot hold 'other forms of meetings and rallies': Information Adviser
Although the political activities of the Awami League are banned, the Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman does not see any obstacle to their members holding other types of meetings and gatherings. However, he commented that conducting activities under the Awami League banner would be regarded as a legal violation.
Today, Tuesday, in response to a question from journalists at the regular press conference organised to present information on the government's current activities, Prime Minister's Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman made these remarks.
A video circulating on social media shows Ranjit Sarkar, a former Member of Parliament for Sunamganj-1 constituency and member of the banned Awami League, entering Bangladesh through the border and holding a meeting in his constituency. This has sparked discussions on social media.
When a journalist asked about this matter at the press conference, the Prime Minister's advisor replied that the Awami League's programme is banned. What an individual from the Awami League has done, whether he has conducted any party programmes or meetings, is crucial.
Whether the Awami League will be banned or not is being judged by the International Criminal Tribunal (ICT). Until then, the activities of the party are banned through amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009. Therefore, Awami League members cannot hold any party meetings or processions. However, an individual affiliated with the Awami League, if they do not have any criminal charges, are not in jail, or are out on bail, can organise other types of meetings or gatherings.
The advisor stated, "Now, I'm not sure if the meeting (of Ranjit Sarkar) was an Awami League programme? Was it under the Awami League banner?"
In response, the journalist mentioned that the meeting was indeed held with a banner and a pandal. Then advisor Zahed Ur Rahman said, "If that's the case, it definitely violated the law, and I assure you that action will be taken in this regard."
In response to another question, the advisor said, "We need to understand what the situation is. Even if there is a case, I do not know, I'm saying again, we don’t know his (Ranjit Sarkar's) status, it needs to be checked. Having a case does not prevent a person from traveling to and from abroad. It's a matter of whether a person is a fugitive, whether there is a warrant for their arrest, and whether they follow it. These aspects need to be investigated. I can assure you that this is indeed being looked into."
Also present at the press conference were Chief Information Officer of the Information Department Syed Abdal Ahmed, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Md Shah Alam, among others.