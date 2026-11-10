It's not that AL cannot hold 'other forms of meetings and rallies': Information Adviser

A video circulating on social media shows Ranjit Sarkar, a former Member of Parliament for Sunamganj-1 constituency and member of the banned Awami League, entering Bangladesh through the border and holding a meeting in his constituency. This has sparked discussions on social media.

When a journalist asked about this matter at the press conference, the Prime Minister's advisor replied that the Awami League's programme is banned. What an individual from the Awami League has done, whether he has conducted any party programmes or meetings, is crucial.

Whether the Awami League will be banned or not is being judged by the International Criminal Tribunal (ICT). Until then, the activities of the party are banned through amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009. Therefore, Awami League members cannot hold any party meetings or processions. However, an individual affiliated with the Awami League, if they do not have any criminal charges, are not in jail, or are out on bail, can organise other types of meetings or gatherings.