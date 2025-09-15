July Charter: No consensus yet on implementation

Yesterday, in the presence of the Chief Adviser, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed participated in the discussions and said the main question is whether constitutional issues can be implemented by any forum other than the next parliament. If so, any such legal advice should come from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court’s counsel or opinion may be sought. Beyond that, if there is any legal path, the BNP will accept it. The BNP is prepared to sign the July Charter.

Salahuddin Ahmed said that if the implementation proposals are carried out, any citizen could challenge them in court. If that happens, questions may be raised about the Chief Adviser’s global reputation. “We never want to see that,” he said.

Addressing the Chief Adviser, Salahuddin Ahmed said: “Come up with a process that is fully implementable. You have sought expert opinions, many of them. If among those you deem appropriate that ‘I will implement through this method,’ you are at liberty. We will have no objection. If you deem it appropriate to seek the judiciary’s opinion, you are at liberty. But resolve this issue. Let the uncertainty end.”

Expressing faith that a solution will come through the Chief Adviser’s personal initiative, Salahuddin Ahmed said if an initiative is taken to seek the Supreme Court’s opinion or a decision through the Chief Adviser’s judgment, and if a closed-door discussion is convened on this matter, the BNP will cooperate. But elections cannot be made conditional. Reforms, justice, and elections are in no way interlinked.

This senior BNP policymaker added: “If any kind of uncertainty is created about holding the election in the first half of February, that is exactly what fascism is trying to achieve. If we take any step that gives fascist forces the opportunity or encouragement, that will be, as many are saying, a national security threat. I believe it could also be a regional security threat. Two regional powers and one global power will become involved. We do not want to take Bangladesh to that point. At any cost, the next election must be held on the timeline you have announced, and directed the Election Commission to follow. The election must be held on that timeline.”