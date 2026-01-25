Sheikh Hasina's statement in Delhi jeopardising progress of democracy and security in Bangladesh

The government and the people of Bangladesh are surprised and shocked that fugitive Sheikh Hasina, who has been convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal for committing crimes against humanity, was allowed to make a statement at a public event in New Delhi on 23 January.

The government also said Sheikh Hasina openly called for the removal of the government of Bangladesh and issued blatant incitements to her party loyalists and general public to carry out acts of terror in order to derail the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh.

The foreign ministry said this in a statement on Sunday.

Bangladesh is deeply aggrieved that while India is yet to act on her obligations to hand Sheikh Hasina over to Bangladesh under the bilateral extradition agreement despite repeated requests by the Bangladesh government, she has instead been allowed to make such inciteful pronouncements from its own soil.

This clearly endangers Bangladesh's democratic transition and peace and security.