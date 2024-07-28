Police undergo major reshuffle
Bangladesh Police have made a major reshuffle with transferring two additional inspector generals of Police (AIGPs), five additional deputy inspector generals (ADIGs), and 48 Superintendents of Police (SP) ranking officials.
The Public Security Division of the Home Ministry issued four separate gazette notification to this end Sunday.
The two AIGPs who have been transferred are AKM Shahidur Rahman and Krishna Pada Roy.
In another notification, five additional DIGs have been transferred.
A total of 32 officials with the rank of SP, have been transferred through an order, while 16 others with the rank of SP have been transferred through another order.
The notifications will come into immediate effect.