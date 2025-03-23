Army to stay beside July uprising injured: General Waker
Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said on Sunday about staying by the people who sustained injuries during the July uprising.
“I’m assuring you that we will stay beside you all the time,” he said at an iftar party organised to respect the July uprising injured at Dhaka Cantonment this evening.
“Never lose your mental strength. There is nothing to lose mental strength. You are valiant children of the nation. You have sacrificed many things for this nation and the country. I congratulate you and express my gratitude to you. And, I’m also assuring you that we will be beside you all the time,” General Waker-Uz-Zaman said addressing the injured at the iftar programme.
Mentioning that the army will try to rehabilitate the injured, the army chief said, “So far we have provided treatment to over 4,200 injured and have been continuing this. Our help and assistance will continue. We will try for rehabilitation.”
The army has been providing financial assistance to the injured and this will continue, he added.
General Waker-Uz-Zaman also said that businesspersons, banks and many other organisations have also been assisting in this regard. The money received from the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) is also being sent to the injured. The Special Security Force (SSF) has also provided assistance.
Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman talked to the July uprising injured and handed over the Eid gifts to them from the army.