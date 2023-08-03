Dengue death toll rises to 283 as 10 more die in 24 hours

Ten more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 283 this year, reports UNB.
During the period, 2,579 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the new patients, 1,101 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.
A total of 9,210 dengue patients, including 4,650 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 57,127 dengue cases and 47,529 recoveries this year.