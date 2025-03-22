Media reform commission submits report to chief adviser
The media reform commission has submitted its report to chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
The commission chief, Kamal Ahmed, along with other members, presented the report at state guest house Jamuna on Saturday, though the deadline for submission was 31 March.
Earlier, Kamal Ahmed told Prothom Alo that they were preparing recommendations based on public opinion gathered through surveys and view-exchange programmes across the country.
The government formed the media reform commission in November last year to propose necessary reforms to make the media independent, strong, and objective.
Other members of the commission are: Professor Gitiara Nasreen, a teacher of Department of Mass Communication & Journalism at Dhaka University, Shamsul Huq Zahid, Editor of The Financial Express, Akhter Hossain Khan, secretary of News Papers Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), Syed Abdal Ahmed, a representative of Association of Television Owners and former secretary of Jatiya Press Club, Fahim Ahmed, chief executive officer of Jamuna Television and a trustee of Broadcast Journalism Centre, Jimi Amir, journalist and convener of Media Support Network, Mustafa Sabuj, Bogura correspondent of the Daily Star, Titu Dutta Gupta, deputy editor of The Business Standard, and Abdullah Al Mamun, a student.