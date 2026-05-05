Measles and symptoms: 6 more deaths, 1,186 new cases reported

According to the statement, 1,186 suspected measles cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of suspected cases from 15 March to 5 May stands at 42,989.

During the same period, 259 cases were confirmed as measles. The total number of confirmed cases since 15 March has reached 5,726.

From 15 March to 5 May, a total of 29,831 patients with suspected measles were admitted to hospitals while 26,368 patients have recovered and been discharged during this period.