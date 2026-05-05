Measles and symptoms: 6 more deaths, 1,186 new cases reported
Six more people have died from measles and measles-like symptoms across the country during last 24 hours. Among them, two were confirmed measles cases, while four had measles-like symptoms.
This information was released today, Tuesday in a press statement issued by the Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to the statement, 1,186 suspected measles cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of suspected cases from 15 March to 5 May stands at 42,989.
During the same period, 259 cases were confirmed as measles. The total number of confirmed cases since 15 March has reached 5,726.
From 15 March to 5 May, a total of 29,831 patients with suspected measles were admitted to hospitals while 26,368 patients have recovered and been discharged during this period.
In the last 24 hours, two more deaths were recorded among the confirmed measles cases, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 54 since 15 March.
Additionally, four deaths were reported among the suspected measles cases in last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from suspected measles cases since 15 March has risen to 263.
So far, the highest number of suspected cases 19,502 has been reported in the Dhaka Division. Of these, 3,858 cases have been confirmed as measles.