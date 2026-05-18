Teletalk receives new spectrum despite Tk 55b in outstanding dues

State-owned mobile operator Teletalk Bangladesh Limited owes more than Tk 55 billion (5500 crore) to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) in spectrum charges, licence fees and other dues.

Despite failing to clear those liabilities for years, the operator is now set to receive an additional 10 MHz of spectrum.

At its latest commission meeting, the BTRC decided to allocate the spectrum from the 700 MHz band to Teletalk.

By contrast, private operators Robi Axiata Limited and Banglalink withdrew from the same spectrum auction after alleging that the prices were excessively high.