Footballer Tohura Khatun recalls late friend

When I score a goal I feel a shock in my heart. Someone might have called me and said, “Tohura, see. You can do it.”

I wipe my eyes. Some think it is sweat, others think it is tears of joy. But, I know that single drop of water is a silent cry because, after scoring each goal, I look for a face – Sabina Yesmin.

Sabina was my childhood friend. The small field in our village of Koloshindur in Dobaura, Mymensingh — the pondside, the tree branches — these were where we used to play.

Sabina, Shamsunnahar, and I often went to school together and walked back home together tooIt is 10-12 minute walk between our homes. I often picked her from her home, as well as returned together.

Sabina was a year senior to me in Kolsindur School. So sometimes I addressed her as ‘apni’, and other times as tumi. Our relation was built upon respect and love.