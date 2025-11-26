13th parliamentary election: Major reshuffle, promotions in police, admin, judiciary

The interim government has carried out major transfers and promotions in the police, administration, and the judges of subordinate courts ahead of the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election.

Today, Wednesday, more than one thousand officials were promoted and assigned to new postings in a single day. Among them are Superintendents of Police (SP), Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO), and judges from three tiers of subordinate courts.

Ahead of the national election, the SPs for 64 districts were finalised yesterday, Tuesday, through a lottery at the Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna. Today they were transferred and posted accordingly. Of them, 50 current SPs have been transferred from one district to another, and 14 police officers serving at various levels have been appointed as district SPs for the first time.