13th parliamentary election: Major reshuffle, promotions in police, admin, judiciary
The interim government has carried out major transfers and promotions in the police, administration, and the judges of subordinate courts ahead of the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election.
Today, Wednesday, more than one thousand officials were promoted and assigned to new postings in a single day. Among them are Superintendents of Police (SP), Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO), and judges from three tiers of subordinate courts.
Ahead of the national election, the SPs for 64 districts were finalised yesterday, Tuesday, through a lottery at the Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna. Today they were transferred and posted accordingly. Of them, 50 current SPs have been transferred from one district to another, and 14 police officers serving at various levels have been appointed as district SPs for the first time.
Additionally, a new officer has been appointed as the Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police. On Wednesday, 33 police officers were promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).
Earlier, through several circulars in recent weeks, the government appointed new Deputy Commissioners (DC) in 50 districts. And yesterday, major changes were also made at the UNO level. A total of 166 senior assistant secretaries were posted as UNOs.
In national elections, the roles of DCs, SPs, and UNOs are extremely important. Among them, DCs serve as Returning Officers, and many UNOs serve as Assistant Returning Officers. However, the Election Commission has not yet announced who will serve as Returning Officers this time.
Judges’ promotions, transfers
A total of 826 judges were promoted and posted yesterday to the ranks of District Judge, Additional District Judge, and Joint District Judge. Among them, 250 judges were promoted from Additional District Judge to District Judge, 294 from Joint District Judge to Additional District Judge, and 282 from Senior Assistant Judge to Joint District Judge.
Who became SPs in which districts
Dhaka SP Md Anisuzzaman was posted to Cumilla; Narayanganj SP Mohammad Jasim Uddin to Kushtia; Munshiganj SP Muhammad Shamsul Alam Sarkar to Tangail; Gazipur SP Chowdhury Md Zaber Sadequl to Jamalpur; Narsingdi SP Md Menhajul Alam to Munshiganj; Manikganj SP Mosammat Yasmin Khatun to Habiganj; Chattogram SP Md Saiful Islam to Sirajganj; DMP Deputy Commissioner Md Saiful Islam to Feni; Rangamati SP SM Farhad Hossain to Kishoreganj; Khagrachhari SP Md Arefin Jeweli to Satkhira; Bandarban SP Md Shahidullah Kawchar to Bandarban; Noakhali SP Md Abdullah Al Faruq to Narsingdi; DMP Deputy Commissioner Shah Md Abdur Rauf to Brahmanbaria; Feni SP Md Habibur Rahman to Magura; Cumilla SP Nazir Ahmed Khan to Chattogram; and Chandpur SP Muhammad Abdur Rakib to Rangamati.
Brahmanbaria SP Ehteshamul Haque was transferred to Madaripur; Sylhet SP Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman to Khulna; Gopalganj SP Md Mizanur Rahman to Jhalokathi; APBn SP Md Mahfuz Afzal to Jhenaidah; Gautam Kumar Biswas, who was posted to Habiganj, to Chapainawabganj; Khulna SP TM Mosharraf Hossain to Noakhali; Jhenaidah SP Mohammad Manzur Morshed to Rajbari; Satkhira SP Mohammad Monirul Islam to Chuadanga; Bagerhat SP Md Asaduzzaman to Lalmonirhat; Jashore SP Rawnak Jahan to Shariatpur; Magura SP Meena Mahmuda to Joypurhat; Narail SP Md Robiul Islam to Panchagarh; Patuakhali SP Md Anwar Zahid to Pabna; PBI SP Abu Bashar Mohammad Zakir Hossain to Sunamganj; Meherpur SP Mohammad Manzur Ahmed Siddiqui to Pirojpur; Barishal SP Md Sharif Uddin to Gazipur; and Bogura In-Service Training Center Commandant Md Belal Hossain to Thakurgaon as SP.
PBI SP Md Abdur Rahman was posted to Bandarban; Jhalokathi SP Ujjal Kumar Ray to Meherpur; Barguna SP Mohammad Al Mamun Shikder to Narail; PBI SP Md Abu Yusuf to Patuakhali; Rajshahi SP Farzana Islam to Barishal; SPBn SP Md Jashim Uddin to Gaibandha; DMP’s Khondker Fazle Rabbi to Kurigram; Natore SP Mohammad Tarikul Islam to Naogaon; Bogura SP Md Zedan Al Musa to Dinajpur; Joypurhat SP Muhammad Abdul Wahab to Natore; Police Headquarters SP Md Habibullah to Gopalganj.
Additionally, SP ANM Sajedur Rahman—who had received transfer orders to Pabna—was posted to Cox’s Bazar; Mymensingh SP Kazi Akhtar Ul Alam to Sylhet; Dinajpur SP-designate Md Mizanur Rahman to Dhaka district; Thakurgaon SP Sheikh Zahidul Islam to Nilphamari; CID SP Md Abu Tarek to Lakshmipur; Gaibandha SP-designate Mohammad Sarwar Alam to Manikganj; Nilphamari SP-designate Mohammad Billal Hossain to Moulvibazar; PBI SP Md Kudrat E Khuda to Barguna; and Lalmonirhat SP Md Tarikul Islam to Netrokona district.