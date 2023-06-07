Electricity situation to ease within 10-15 days: Prime minister

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wednesday said the ongoing electricity situation will ease within 10-15 days as more electricity will be added to the national grid, reports BSS.

"We're compelled to do load-shedding . . . I know people are suffering. I can realise the sufferings of people. We are trying our best. Some 500 more megawatt electricity will be added to the national grid within the next one or two days. More electricity will be added further within 10-15 days. Then there'll be no suffering," she said.