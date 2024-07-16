Chhatra League conducts midnight ‘search’ with sticks at RU halls
Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League led by its Rajshahi University unit president and general secretary conduct ‘search’ at the Madar Bux Hall after students chanted slogans demanding reform to quota system in government jobs.
Several leaders and activists of Chhatra League were also seen carrying sticks during the entry to the halls.
The search was conducted between 1:10am and 1:35am on the second floor of the first block of the Madar Bux Hall.
Chattra League leaders and activists quizzed students from at least six rooms.
Before that, protesting students chanted slogans from the first and the second blocks of the halls at 12:50am.
At one stage, Chhatra League’s RU unit general secretary Asadullah-Hil-Galib along with several leaders and activists entered the hall. Several of them were seen carrying sticks. They then started searching the rooms. Chhatra League’s RU unit president Mostafizur Rahman joined them later.
The president and the general secretary even quizzed the students in a room locking the door. A video recorded during the search also showed Asadullah-Hil-Galib pointing a finger at the students and arguing with them.
This correspondent could not reach the students whose rooms were searched, for comment.
Hall provost Md Rokonuzzaman, house tutor Amirul Islam and university proctor Asabul Haque entered the hall after the incident. Later, BCL’s hall president and general secretary talked with the teachers at the provost’s room and left the hall.
BCL’s secretary Asadullah-hil-Galib told Prothom Alo, “The students of the first and second blocks of Madar Bux hall chanted various slogans beating steel plates. Later we went to several rooms to inquire about the incident and tried to persuade them so that they don’t destablise the environment of the hall.”
While asked about carrying sticks, Asadullah-Hil-Galib said, ‘I entered the hall empty handed. I don’t have any idea about it.’
The hall provost Md Rokonuzzaman told the journalists that he found the situation in the hall normal and did not find anybody to carry out a search.
He said the university administration and relevant officials would investigate if any student files any complaint.