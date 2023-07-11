ADB approves $190m additional funding for rural connectivity

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $190 million additional funding for the ongoing Rural Connectivity Improvement Project that is upgrading rural roads, making agricultural areas more productive, and improving socioeconomic centres in rural Bangladesh, BSS reports.

"This is ADB's second additional financing for the project, further expanding improvement of rural road networks and introducing innovative features in climate and disaster resilience and road asset management to enhance living conditions in rural areas in Bangladesh," said ADB Principal Rural Development Specialist Masahiro Nishimura.

"This project is helping improve transport efficiency and reliability in rural areas, boost agricultural productivity, and generate employment to help the country's sustainable economic growth." added Nishimura.