Eminent educationist Syed Manzoorul Islam no more
Eminent educationist, fiction writer and essayist professor Syed Manzoorul Islam, Emeritus Professor of the Department of English at the University of Dhaka, has passed away.
He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at LabAid Hospital in the capital at 5:00 pm today, Friday.
Mazharul Islam, chief executive of the publishing house Anyaprakash, who had been in regular contact with the hospital regarding his treatment, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
According to family and colleagues, professor Manzoorul Islam fell ill on 3 October while on his way to the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) in Dhanmondi.
He became unwell in his car, prompting the driver with the help of a passer-by, to take him to a nearby hospital. On hearing the news, publisher Mazharul Islam and others rushed there, and later he was transferred to LabAid Hospital.
Physicians confirmed that he had suffered a massive heart attack, following which a stent was inserted.
His condition began to deteriorate as his oxygen level dropped and fluid accumulated in his lungs from Saturday. As his situation worsened, physicians placed him on life support on Sunday evening.
After about 48 hours, his condition showed some signs of improvement, but it deteriorated again later, requiring him to be placed back on life support.
Mazharul Islam said physicians removed life support at around 5:00 pm today, Friday, and formally declared him dead.
Family members, friends, and well-wishers said his body would be kept at the BIRDEM mortuary tonight. It will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar for the public to pay their respects at 11:00 am tomorrow, Saturday.
His namaaz-e-janaza will be held at the Dhaka University Central Mosque after the Zuhr prayers. He is likely to be buried at the Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard at Mirpur.