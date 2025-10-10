Eminent educationist Syed Manzoorul Islam no more

Mazharul Islam, chief executive of the publishing house Anyaprakash, who had been in regular contact with the hospital regarding his treatment, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

According to family and colleagues, professor Manzoorul Islam fell ill on 3 October while on his way to the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) in Dhanmondi.

He became unwell in his car, prompting the driver with the help of a passer-by, to take him to a nearby hospital. On hearing the news, publisher Mazharul Islam and others rushed there, and later he was transferred to LabAid Hospital.