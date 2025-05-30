Rough sea, 4 ships crash into shore in Chattogram
Four ships crashed into the shore due to the rough Bay of Bengal amid squally weather at Patenga and Anwara coasts Thursday night.
Two vessels, Mermaid-3 and Navimar-3, crashed into the shore at Anwara. Mermaid-3 is a barge while Navimar-3 is a tugboat.
The two vessels were anchored within the maritime boundary of Chittagong Port as there are five undisposed lawsuits over the two vessels.
Large stones were brought from India by the barge for the construction of the SS Power Plant in Banshkhali, Chattogram nearly two years ago.
At that time, although the Navimar-3 tugboat supplied fuel, its owners were not paid any bills. Similarly, the local representative of the two vessels, Vision Shipping Company, also did not receive any payment.
When asked, an official from Vision Shipping Company told Prothom Alo, “The owners of the vessel are not responding. Even though we have not received any payment, we have been continuously providing four guards for the two vessels regularly.”
One of the guards, Miskatur Rahman, said, “The vessels lost control due to strong waves at sea and crashed into the shore.”
Meanwhile, two more ships became stranded on the Patenga coast of Chattogram due to stormy weather on Thursday night.
Those two ships are - M. V. Al Herem and BLPG Sophia. The BLPG Sophia had previously been damaged by an explosion and fire while transferring LPG gas in October.