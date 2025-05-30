Rough sea, 4 ships crash into shore in Chattogram

Four ships crashed into the shore due to the rough Bay of Bengal amid squally weather at Patenga and Anwara coasts Thursday night.

Two vessels, Mermaid-3 and Navimar-3, crashed into the shore at Anwara. Mermaid-3 is a barge while Navimar-3 is a tugboat.

The two vessels were anchored within the maritime boundary of Chittagong Port as there are five undisposed lawsuits over the two vessels.