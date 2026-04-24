Rising commodity prices put pressure on ordinary people

Habibur Rahman, a resident of Jatrabari in the capital, works at a private publishing house and earns a monthly salary of Tk 58,000. Of this, Tk 38,000–39,000 is spent on house rent, his two children’s education, medicine, and transportation. He sends Tk 10,000 each month to his elderly parents in the village. The remaining Tk 9,000–10,000 is used for daily groceries.

Even a few months ago, Habibur managed to run his household—albeit with difficulty—on this income. But for the past four to five months, he has been struggling to meet expenses as the prices of essential goods have risen. To cope, his family has reduced consumption of beef and fruits. Previously, he would occasionally go out with his wife and children on holidays; that has now stopped. Even then, he cannot manage expenses and has had to take loans every month.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Habibur said, “Prices of everything—from vegetables to clothing and medicine—have gone up. Earlier, I could manage monthly groceries with Tk 6,000–7,000; now it takes Tk 9,000–10,000. Over the past week, prices of farm eggs, sugar, eggplant, and pointed gourd have increased. Sonali chicken now costs over Tk 350 per kg. This additional expense has become unbearable for me.”

After speaking with him yesterday morning, visits to markets in Joar Sahara, Mohakhali, Mohammadpur Krishi Market, and Town Hall kitchen market revealed that, in the past week, prices of coarse and medium rice, loose flour (atta), refined flour (maida), and soybean oil have also increased.

Market observations show that over the past one to two months, prices of several other items have also risen at the retail level, including aromatic rice, detergents, and soap. Prices of tilapia, rohu, pangas fish, and beef have also gone up compared to earlier.

Traders say that after the start of the Russia–Ukraine war in 2022, prices of many goods rose simultaneously. Since then, the country has been experiencing prolonged high inflation. Recently, the fuel crisis linked to conflict in the Middle East has further pushed up prices, increasing the burden on consumers.