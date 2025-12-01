How Bangladeshi sailors on Kairos ship survived after Ukraine drone attack

"Suddenly, there were consecutive explosions. Within moments, fire spread everywhere. Even the lifeboats were burned. Oil spilled all around the ship. There was no way to rely solely on life jackets and jump into the sea, because the extreme cold would have frozen us instantly. I had given up all hope of survival and was saying my final goodbyes to each of my colleagues."

This is how Mahfuzul Islam, the fourth engineer of the oil tanker MT Kairos from Narsingdi, Bangladesh, described the moment when the Ukrainian navy carried out a drone attack on the ship in the Black Sea. He spoke to Prothom Alo via WhatsApp on Sunday afternoon.

While crossing the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey last Friday, the Ukrainian Navy attacked two tankers. Four of the 25 crew members aboard one of those tankers, the MT Kairos, were Bangladeshi. According to the BBC, the two fuel tankers were part of Russia’s 'shadow fleet'.

In addition to Mahfuzul Islam, the other three Bangladeshis were Al Amin from Kushtia, Habibur Rahman from Dhamrai in Dhaka, and Azgor Hossain from Sandwip in Chattogram.