National Moon Sighting committee meets Thursday
A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held tomorrow, Thursday to fix the date of holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.
The meeting will be held at 6pm at the conference room of the Bangladesh Islamic Foundation (BIF) at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain Kaikobad will preside over the meeting, said an official release today, Wednesday.
The meeting will review the information on sighting of the moon of Shawwal Month.
People have been requested to contact on phone number 02-41053294, 02-226640510 and 02-223383397, if the moon of holy Shawwal month is sighted anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh.
The Islamic Foundation also requested people to inform Deputy Commissioner or Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of the concerned district or upazila over the above telephone numbers if they see the moon anywhere in Bangladesh.