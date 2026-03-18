National Moon Sighting committee meets Thursday

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held tomorrow, Thursday to fix the date of holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

The meeting will be held at 6pm at the conference room of the Bangladesh Islamic Foundation (BIF) at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain Kaikobad will preside over the meeting, said an official release today, Wednesday.